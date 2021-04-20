R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,023 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $368,338.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,000.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 283.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.