Radix Hits Market Capitalization of $109.34 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Radix has a market capitalization of $109.34 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00067415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00092184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.12 or 0.00638227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About Radix

Radix is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.