Raiden Network Token Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $50.36 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.38 or 0.00391505 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002421 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

