Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.37

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $5.32. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 1,698 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.