Rally Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. Rally has a total market cap of $120.21 million and $2.01 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001569 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00272750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.42 or 0.00929334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.20 or 0.00650540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.79 or 0.99952975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,001,609 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

