Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of RRC opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

