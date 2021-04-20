Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 4.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Range Resources traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 12,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,713,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,626,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

