Rarible Price Tops $20.60 on Top Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.60 or 0.00036400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $74.26 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00092604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.51 or 0.00652994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,605,579 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.