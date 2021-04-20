Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,583.74

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,583.74 ($20.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,852 ($24.20). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,836 ($23.99), with a volume of 50,045 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RAT shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rathbone Brothers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,711.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,583.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.