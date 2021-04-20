Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.32 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $6.32 million and $13,678.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00061404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00276828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.00930076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,441.83 or 0.99780999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00638301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.