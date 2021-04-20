Ravencoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $249.11 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00066126 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00275853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00193996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,596,515,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.