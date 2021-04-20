Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $179,401.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $179,401.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,035.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.85 or 0.04150690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $972.43 or 0.01735395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.72 or 0.00472409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00715671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.48 or 0.00548723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.03 or 0.00442639 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00246384 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.