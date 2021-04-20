Ravencoin Classic Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $152,033.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,914.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.62 or 0.03916029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $945.07 or 0.01690217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00459455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00631508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.29 or 0.00533483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00061946 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.53 or 0.00412296 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00244797 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

