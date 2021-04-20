Raydium Price Reaches $7.63 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Raydium has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $7.63 or 0.00013650 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $243.74 million and $33.00 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00061087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00274971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004379 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $519.65 or 0.00930163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.40 or 0.00652266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,534.26 or 0.99405435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,962,073 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

