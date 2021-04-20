Raymond James Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $166.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $159.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Shares of FNV traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.38. The stock had a trading volume of 50,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

