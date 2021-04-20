Raymond James Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$209.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.36.

Shares of FNV traded up C$4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$175.73. The company had a trading volume of 180,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,930. The stock has a market cap of C$33.56 billion and a PE ratio of 82.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$155.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.45. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

