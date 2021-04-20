Raymond James Raises Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target to $14.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

MESA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $416.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 in the last 90 days. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

