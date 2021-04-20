Raymond James Trims Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Target Price to $120.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 39,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.5% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 130,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.