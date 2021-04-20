Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading Down 8.4%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s stock price was down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 12,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 617,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $553.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after buying an additional 363,762 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 213,193 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 151,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

