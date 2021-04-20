Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

