Raze Network Reaches Market Cap of $12.80 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00062055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00272399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004470 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.11 or 0.00964440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.40 or 0.00663623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,231.93 or 0.99671795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

