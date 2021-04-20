RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Gap Down to $202.47

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $202.47, but opened at $196.05. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $196.08, with a volume of 128 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $1,140,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.