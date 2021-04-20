REAL (REAL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $108.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. REAL has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $108.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REAL has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One REAL coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00068867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00092674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00638098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL (REAL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

