Realio Network Price Down 4.4% This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $11.21 million and $176,445.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00274633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.13 or 0.00932682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.95 or 0.00648491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,537.73 or 0.99781361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.