Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Goodfood Market (GDDFF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS: GDDFF):

4/19/2021 – Goodfood Market is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Goodfood Market is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $13.00 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Goodfood Market had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/1/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.50 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS GDDFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270. Goodfood Market Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

