Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Banner (BANR)

4/13/2021 – Banner was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

4/9/2021 – Banner was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

4/1/2021 – Banner was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

3/29/2021 – Banner was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Banner stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. 183,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Banner by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

