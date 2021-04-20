Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.21. 114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF)

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

