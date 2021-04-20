Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6,381.08

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,381.08 ($83.37) and traded as high as GBX 6,664 ($87.07). Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at GBX 6,641 ($86.77), with a volume of 1,043,921 shares.

RB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

The stock has a market cap of £47.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,381.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,934.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.23%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

