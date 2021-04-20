Redd Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,034.07 or 1.00211939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00035440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00120898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001801 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005194 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

