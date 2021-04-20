ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $197.15 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,594.55 or 0.99798092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.00567634 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.60 or 0.00380178 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.66 or 0.00866987 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00136426 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003692 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.