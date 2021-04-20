RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Lowered to C$0.85

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cormark from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.85 price objective on shares of RediShred Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

Shares of CVE:KUT traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.65. 9,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. RediShred Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.24 million and a P/E ratio of 26.00.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.