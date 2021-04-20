Refereum (RFR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.37 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $85.37 million and $136,376.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.82 or 0.00629176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040093 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

