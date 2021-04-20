Refereum (RFR) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $113.94 million and $140,907.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00094158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.19 or 0.00646389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

