Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

RF stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

