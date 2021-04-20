Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $1,822,644.64 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RLAY stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. 214,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $64.37.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.
About Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.
