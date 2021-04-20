Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Trading Up 6.5%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

