Renasant (RNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Renasant stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

