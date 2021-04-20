Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 74,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,864. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

