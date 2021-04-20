renDOGE Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $960,974.14 and approximately $4.64 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 179.1% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00062057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00281120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.11 or 0.00992239 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.04 or 0.00646977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,241.15 or 0.99820739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.