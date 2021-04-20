renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 410% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00276337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,638.66 or 0.99504797 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.72 or 0.00890127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.57 or 0.00630535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

