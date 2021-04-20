ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. ReneSola posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ReneSola.

SOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 52,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $597.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

