Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce sales of $516.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $575.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.83 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $474.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

REGI opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

