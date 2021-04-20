Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Trading Down 0.2%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.40 and last traded at $87.40. Approximately 112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.

RNSHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Renishaw presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

