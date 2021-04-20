Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,783,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCII stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

