Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. Repay posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Repay by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Repay has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 0.78.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.