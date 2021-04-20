REPO (REPO) Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 41.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. REPO has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $129,788.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00275298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004269 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.08 or 0.00932394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,459.58 or 1.00003693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00639731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

