REPO (REPO) Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 41.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. REPO has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $129,788.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061181 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00275298 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024673 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.08 or 0.00932394 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,459.58 or 1.00003693 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00639731 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
About REPO
According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “
REPO Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
