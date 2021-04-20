Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 53,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,358. Repsol has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. Analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

