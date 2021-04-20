Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $111.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Republic Services traded as high as $105.60 and last traded at $105.47, with a volume of 611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.67.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.