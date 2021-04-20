Research Alliance Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:RACB) Quiet Period Will End on April 27th

Research Alliance Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:RACB) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 27th. Research Alliance Corp. II had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of RACB stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

About Research Alliance Corp. II

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

