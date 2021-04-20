Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 20th (ABX, ACO.X, AEM, AFX, ALS, ALV, ASC, BLX, BMW, BN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 20th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$48.00 to C$40.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)

had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$140.00 to C$125.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$18.00 to C$19.25.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €245.00 ($288.24) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$16.25 to C$19.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$58.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$225.00 to C$200.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$193.00 to C$195.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $165.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $159.00 to $166.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$214.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$209.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$14.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$17.50.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$95.00 to C$77.50.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$0.90 to C$0.85.

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) was given a C$1.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$45.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$17.00.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.60.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was given a C$17.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.90.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$28.50 to C$33.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$34.50 to C$33.75.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$5.00 to C$9.00.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €15.50 ($18.24) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €148.00 ($174.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$16.50.

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$3.20 to C$2.50.

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$1.65 to C$1.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$90.00 to C$85.00.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) was given a C$0.40 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25.

