Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 20th (ABX, ACO.X, AEM, AFX, ALS, ALV, ASC, BLX, BMW, BN)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 20th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$48.00 to C$40.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$140.00 to C$125.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$18.00 to C$19.25.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €245.00 ($288.24) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$16.25 to C$19.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$58.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$225.00 to C$200.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$193.00 to C$195.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $165.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $159.00 to $166.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$214.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$209.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$14.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$17.50.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$95.00 to C$77.50.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$0.90 to C$0.85.

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) was given a C$1.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$45.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$17.00.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.60.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was given a C$17.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.90.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$28.50 to C$33.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$34.50 to C$33.75.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$5.00 to C$9.00.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €15.50 ($18.24) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €148.00 ($174.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$16.50.

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$3.20 to C$2.50.

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$1.65 to C$1.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$90.00 to C$85.00.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) was given a C$0.40 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25.

